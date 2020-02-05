Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. eBay (EBAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBAY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

eBay is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 215 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 5.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EBAY has gained about 3.60% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 3.30%. This means that eBay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.62% so far this year, so EBAY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track EBAY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.