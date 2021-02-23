Is eBay (EBAY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of eBay (EBAY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

eBay is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 10.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EBAY has returned about 23.34% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 2.41% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, eBay is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.96% so far this year, so EBAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EBAY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

