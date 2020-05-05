Is eBay (EBAY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is eBay (EBAY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eBay is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 5.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EBAY has moved about 10.30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.84% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that eBay is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.40% so far this year, so EBAY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on EBAY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

