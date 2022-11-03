Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EGRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.66. EGRX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.93 and as low as 4.97, with a median of 6.53, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that EGRX has a P/B ratio of 1.83. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.30. Within the past 52 weeks, EGRX's P/B has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 2.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EGRX has a P/S ratio of 1.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.96.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) may be another strong Medical - Products stock to add to your shortlist. QDEL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

QuidelOrtho sports a P/B ratio of 1.25 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.30. In the past 52 weeks, QDEL's P/B has been as high as 4.45, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Eagle Pharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EGRX and QDEL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.