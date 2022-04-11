Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1186 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGRX's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EGRX has moved about 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Eagle Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). The stock is up 108.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lantheus Holdings' current year EPS has increased 140.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that EGRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Lantheus Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Lantheus Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

