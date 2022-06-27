Is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). EGLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3, which compares to its industry's average of 3.57. EGLE's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.33 and as low as 2.92, with a median of 4.01, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EGLE's P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.10. Over the past year, EGLE's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EGLE has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that EGLE has a P/CF ratio of 2.66. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EGLE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.05. Within the past 12 months, EGLE's P/CF has been as high as 13.49 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 3.81.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Pangaea Logistics Solutions holds a P/B ratio of 0.73 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.10. PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.77 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EGLE and PANL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

