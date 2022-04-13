Is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Eagle Bulk Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGLE's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EGLE has moved about 32.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 9.1% on average. This means that Eagle Bulk Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25%.

The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Eagle Bulk Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.6% this year, meaning that EGLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Golden Ocean Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Eagle Bulk Shipping and Golden Ocean Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.