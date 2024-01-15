Is E.ON (EONGY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is E.ON SE (EONGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

E.ON SE is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. E.ON SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EONGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EONGY has moved about 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that E.ON SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sempra (SRE). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

For Sempra, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, E.ON SE belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that EONGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sempra falls under the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #178. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track E.ON SE and Sempra. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

