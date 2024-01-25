Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ELF has gained about 7.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 6.7%. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Boston Beer (SAM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.

In Boston Beer's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 30.3% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Boston Beer, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved -5.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to e.l.f. Beauty and Boston Beer as they could maintain their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.