Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 177 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ELF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 41.36% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ELF has returned 18.17% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.36%. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ELF belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.37% so far this year, so ELF is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on ELF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

