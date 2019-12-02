Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ELF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 30.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 91.34% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 18.18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ELF belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.05% so far this year, so ELF is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track ELF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.