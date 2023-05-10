Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ELF has returned about 56.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.3%. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.2%.

For Inter Parfums, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Inter Parfums is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to e.l.f. Beauty and Inter Parfums as they could maintain their solid performance.

