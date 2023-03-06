Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 198 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 32.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.1%.

For Inter Parfums, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.6% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Inter Parfums is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track e.l.f. Beauty and Inter Parfums. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.