Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 18.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ELF has gained about 25.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -11.6%. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 49.5% this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -2.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on e.l.f. Beauty and Coca-Cola FEMSA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





