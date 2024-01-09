Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ELF has gained about 4.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -4.6%. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA). The stock is up 0.3% year-to-date.

For The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 26.2% so far this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. falls under the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.

e.l.f. Beauty and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

