Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 16.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ELF has gained about 17.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 11.2% on average. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 43.6% so far this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -3.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on e.l.f. Beauty and Coca-Cola FEMSA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





