Is Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Dynex Capital (DX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynex Capital is one of 839 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DX's full-year earnings has moved 10.87% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DX has moved about 9.50% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 7.34% on average. This means that Dynex Capital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DX belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.03% this year, meaning that DX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

