Is Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Dynavax Technologies's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dynavax Technologies had US$179.8m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$165.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$14.8m.

A Look At Dynavax Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:DVAX Debt to Equity History April 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Dynavax Technologies had liabilities of US$77.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$217.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$165.0m in cash and US$22.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$106.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Dynavax Technologies has a market capitalization of US$1.13b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, Dynavax Technologies has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dynavax Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Dynavax Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 32%, to US$47m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Dynavax Technologies managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$68m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$103m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Dynavax Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

