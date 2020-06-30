Is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynavax Technologies is one of 886 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVAX's full-year earnings has moved 9.24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DVAX has returned about 48.43% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.34% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dynavax Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.48% so far this year, meaning that DVAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on DVAX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.