Is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 20.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 56.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX's Forward P/E has been as high as 58.85 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 16.91.

Finally, our model also underscores that DVAX has a P/CF ratio of 7.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.96. DVAX's P/CF has been as high as 1,016.13 and as low as -79.76, with a median of 13.31, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dynavax Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DVAX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



