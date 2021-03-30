Is Dynatrace (DT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynatrace (DT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dynatrace is one of 624 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 12.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DT has moved about 8.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 3.45% on average. This means that Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DT is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.41% so far this year, meaning that DT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

