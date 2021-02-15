Is Dynatrace (DT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dynatrace (DT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynatrace is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 10.34% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DT has returned 23.71% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.81%. This means that Dynatrace is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, DT is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.28% this year, meaning that DT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

