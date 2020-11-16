Is Dynatrace (DT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dynatrace (DT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dynatrace is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 25.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DT has returned 39.09% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 31.52%. This means that Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DT belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.65% so far this year, so DT is performing better in this area.

DT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

