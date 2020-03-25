Is Dynatrace (DT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dynatrace (DT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dynatrace is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 1.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DT has gained about 1.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -16.16% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dynatrace is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DT is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.57% so far this year, so DT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

