Is Dynatrace (DT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynatrace (DT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dynatrace is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DT's full-year earnings has moved 6.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DT has returned about 42.88% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.39%. This means that Dynatrace is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DT belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.72% so far this year, so DT is performing better in this area.

DT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.