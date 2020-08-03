Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DLNG and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Dynagas LNG Partners is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 32.31% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DLNG has returned 48.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.53% on average. This means that Dynagas LNG Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DLNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.64% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DLNG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

