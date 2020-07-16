Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dynagas LNG Partners is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 32.31% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 65.36% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 8.09%. This shows that Dynagas LNG Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DLNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.73% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DLNG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

