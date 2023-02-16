Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dynagas LNG (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Dynagas LNG is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 14.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9.9%. This means that Dynagas LNG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Herc Holdings (HRI). The stock has returned 14% year-to-date.

In Herc Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Herc Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #214. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Dynagas LNG and Herc Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

