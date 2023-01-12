Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dynagas LNG (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Dynagas LNG is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 13.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 12.3% on average. This means that Dynagas LNG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Herc Holdings (HRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.

The consensus estimate for Herc Holdings' current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.5% this year, meaning that DLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Herc Holdings falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.3%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Dynagas LNG and Herc Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

