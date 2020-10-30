Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynagas LNG Partners is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 2.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.60% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dynagas LNG Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DLNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.48% so far this year, meaning that DLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DLNG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.