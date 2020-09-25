Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DLNG and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Dynagas LNG Partners is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DLNG has returned about 9.45% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0.96%. This means that Dynagas LNG Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, DLNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.85% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better in this area.

DLNG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

