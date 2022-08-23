Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dynagas LNG (DLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dynagas LNG is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DLNG has returned about 20.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.3%. As we can see, Dynagas LNG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hub Group (HUBG). The stock has returned 0.1% year-to-date.

For Hub Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.3% so far this year, so DLNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Hub Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Dynagas LNG and Hub Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





