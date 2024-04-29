Is Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Dycom Industries (DY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.26. DY's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.75 and as low as 12.13, with a median of 16.61, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that DY holds a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, DY's PEG has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.84.

Finally, investors should note that DY has a P/CF ratio of 10.88. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.32. DY's P/CF has been as high as 11.09 and as low as 6.42, with a median of 8.91, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dycom Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

