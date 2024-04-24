Is Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dycom Industries (DY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dycom Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 95 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dycom Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DY has returned 22.1% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 7%. As we can see, Dycom Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Installed Building Products (IBP) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.2%.

Over the past three months, Installed Building Products' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.9% so far this year, so DY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Installed Building Products belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +9.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Dycom Industries and Installed Building Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

