Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has DXP Enterprises (DXPE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

DXP Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXPE has returned about 51.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.7% on average. This means that DXP Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Xylem (XYL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.7%.

The consensus estimate for Xylem's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that DXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Xylem is also part of the same industry.

DXP Enterprises and Xylem could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

