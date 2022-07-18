Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DXP Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 180.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DXPE has moved about 17.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -24.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DXP Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Greif (GEF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.

For Greif, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 26.9% so far this year, so DXPE is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Greif falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #140. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DXP Enterprises and Greif. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

