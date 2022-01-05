Is DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DXC Technology Company. (DXC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DXC Technology Company. is one of 665 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXC Technology Company. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXC's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DXC has gained about 6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 0.6%. This shows that DXC Technology Company. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fair Isaac (FICO). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac's current year EPS has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DXC Technology Company. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.9% so far this year, so DXC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Fair Isaac is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on DXC Technology Company. and Fair Isaac as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.