Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dutch Bros (BROS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dutch Bros is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 52.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BROS has gained about 2.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 8.2%. As we can see, Dutch Bros is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lamb Weston (LW). The stock has returned 6.1% year-to-date.

In Lamb Weston's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dutch Bros is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, so BROS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Lamb Weston falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.6%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Dutch Bros and Lamb Weston as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

