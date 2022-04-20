Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dutch Bros (BROS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dutch Bros is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BROS has returned 9.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.4%. This shows that Dutch Bros is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lamb Weston (LW) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.4%.

For Lamb Weston, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that BROS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lamb Weston, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 48-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Dutch Bros and Lamb Weston as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

