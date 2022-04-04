Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dutch Bros (BROS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dutch Bros is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 195 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 31.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BROS has gained about 11.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Dutch Bros is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Tyson Foods (TSN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.5%.

For Tyson Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that BROS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tyson Foods belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dutch Bros and Tyson Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

