Is Duolingo (DUOL) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Duolingo, Inc. is one of 329 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL's full-year earnings has moved 86.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DUOL has moved about 89.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Duolingo, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.6%.

Over the past three months, Grab Holdings Limited's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Duolingo, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.1% so far this year, so DUOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grab Holdings Limited is also part of the same industry.

Duolingo, Inc. and Grab Holdings Limited could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

