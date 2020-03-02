Is Duke Energy (DUK) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of Duke Energy (DUK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Duke Energy is one of 119 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DUK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK's full-year earnings has moved 0.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DUK has gained about 0.54% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 5.53%. This means that Duke Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DUK belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.11% so far this year, so DUK is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Utilities sector will want to keep a close eye on DUK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

