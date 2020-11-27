Is Dropbox (DBX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dropbox (DBX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dropbox is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX's full-year earnings has moved 74.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DBX has gained about 6.70% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 33.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dropbox is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DBX belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.02% this year, meaning that DBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DBX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

