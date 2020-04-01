Is Dropbox (DBX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dropbox (DBX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dropbox is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX's full-year earnings has moved 135.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DBX has gained about 1.06% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -13.43%. As we can see, Dropbox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DBX belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.11% so far this year, meaning that DBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DBX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

