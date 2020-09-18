Is Dropbox (DBX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dropbox (DBX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DBX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Dropbox is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 602 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX's full-year earnings has moved 129.41% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DBX has returned 8.88% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.75%. This means that Dropbox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DBX is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.16% so far this year, meaning that DBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

DBX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.