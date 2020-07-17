Is Dropbox (DBX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Dropbox (DBX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dropbox is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBX's full-year earnings has moved 593.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DBX has returned 15.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.81% on average. As we can see, Dropbox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DBX is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.11% so far this year, so DBX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

DBX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

