Is Dropbox (DBX) a Great Growth Stock?

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.

One such company that might be well-positioned for future earnings growth is Dropbox, Inc. DBX. This firm, which is in the Internet - Services industry, saw EPS growth of 21.9% last year, and is looking great for this year too.

In fact, the current growth estimate for this year calls for earnings-per-share growth of 76.8%. Furthermore, the long-term growth rate is currently an impressive 40.8%, suggesting pretty good prospects for the long haul.

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

And if this wasn’t enough, the stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 14.2%. Thanks to this rise in earnings estimates, DBX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) which further underscores the potential for outperformance in this company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So if you are looking for a fast growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider DBX. Not only does it have double-digit earnings growth prospects, but its impressive Zacks Rank suggests that analysts believe better days are ahead for DBX as well.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.