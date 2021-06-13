Is Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Drive Shack's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Drive Shack had US$51.4m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$90.4m in cash, so it actually has US$39.1m net cash.

A Look At Drive Shack's Liabilities

NYSE:DS Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Drive Shack had liabilities of US$94.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$352.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$90.4m in cash and US$9.78m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$347.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$315.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. Given that Drive Shack has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Drive Shack can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Drive Shack made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$220m, which is a fall of 21%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Drive Shack?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Drive Shack lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$17m and booked a US$55m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$39.1m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Drive Shack that you should be aware of.

