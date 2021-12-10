Is Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Drive Shack Carry?

As you can see below, Drive Shack had US$51.4m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$68.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$17.4m.

How Healthy Is Drive Shack's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:DS Debt to Equity History December 10th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Drive Shack had liabilities of US$91.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$352.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$68.8m in cash and US$25.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$349.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$151.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Drive Shack would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Drive Shack boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Drive Shack's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Drive Shack wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 17%, to US$272m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Drive Shack?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Drive Shack lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$30m of cash and made a loss of US$17m. With only US$17.4m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with Drive Shack (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

