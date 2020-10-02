Is DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored (DOYU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DOYU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOYU's full-year earnings has moved 19.23% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DOYU has returned about 63.52% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DOYU is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.72% this year, meaning that DOYU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to DOYU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

